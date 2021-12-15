5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

