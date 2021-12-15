Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

