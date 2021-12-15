Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 - 47 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
