5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

