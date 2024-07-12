Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (44)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • AURORA (37)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (13)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (23)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (89)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (42)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search