5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 - 47 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
