5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 - 47 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2660 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 82077 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
