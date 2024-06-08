Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2660 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 82077 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

