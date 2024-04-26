Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
819 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

