5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

