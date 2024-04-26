Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 - 47 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
819 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
