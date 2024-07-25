Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (656) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 BN CPRC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

