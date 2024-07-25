Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
