5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

