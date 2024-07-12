Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 37100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
