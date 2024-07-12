Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 37100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

