Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25 BN ННР
Selling price
******
