Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (34)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1791 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search