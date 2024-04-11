5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

