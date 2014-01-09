Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Big Eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,088,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2021.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8748 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
