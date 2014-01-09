Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Big Eagle
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,088,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search