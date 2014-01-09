5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)