Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
6750 $
Price in auction currency 6750 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
