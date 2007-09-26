Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
6750 $
Price in auction currency 6750 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Spink - September 26, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

