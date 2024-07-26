5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

