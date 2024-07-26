Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,520,618

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (352)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (10)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (40)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (30)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (7)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (37)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MUNZE (14)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (20)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VAuctions (2)
  • Via (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

