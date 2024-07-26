Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1781 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,520,618
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (352)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
