Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,053,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
