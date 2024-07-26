Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,053,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (33)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (15)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (4)
  • Empire (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (11)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (41)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (38)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1771 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1771 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search