5 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (60) XF (68) VF (103) F (5) No grade (59) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) MS61 (9) MS60 (2) AU58 (13) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (7) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (8) RB (2) BN (34) Service NGC (42) PCGS (2) CGC (1) RNGA (2) ННР (3)

