5 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,479,920
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (351)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1770 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7291 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
