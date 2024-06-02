Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
