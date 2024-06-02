5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

