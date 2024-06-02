Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

