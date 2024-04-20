5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 242. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (15) VF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (6)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (4)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

WCN (1)