Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 242. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
