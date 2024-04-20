Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 242. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

