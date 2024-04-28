Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

