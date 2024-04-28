Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
