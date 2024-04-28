5 Kopeks 1765 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (38) VF (39) F (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) BN (8) Service NGC (5) CGC (1)

