Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 4, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

