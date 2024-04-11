Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1766 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
