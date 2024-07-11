Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 671,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
