Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 671,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Search