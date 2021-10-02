Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Empire (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
