Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

