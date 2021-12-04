5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (10) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) SP63 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (9) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Empire (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Künker (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (5)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)