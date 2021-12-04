Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,6 g
- Diameter 37 - 43,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search