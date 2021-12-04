Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,6 g
  • Diameter 37 - 43,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search