Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

