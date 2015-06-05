4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)