4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
