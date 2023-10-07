Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
7871 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction CNG - January 6, 2008
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2008
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search