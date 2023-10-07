Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
7871 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
