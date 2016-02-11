Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Empire
Date February 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
37522 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

