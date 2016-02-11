Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (1)