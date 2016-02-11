Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - February 11, 2011
Seller Empire
Date February 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
37522 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

