Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
14140 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

