Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
