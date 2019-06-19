Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)