Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
