Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Сondition VF (6) F (2) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) VG10 (1) Service NGC (1)