Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

