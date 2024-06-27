Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 57,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

