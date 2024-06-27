Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 57,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
To auction

