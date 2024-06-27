Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 57,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (16)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Heritage (7)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (15)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (6)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search