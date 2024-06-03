Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

