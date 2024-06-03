Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1355 $
Price in auction currency 122500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

