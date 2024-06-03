Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6547 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1355 $
Price in auction currency 122500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
