Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 . Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 6055 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
21885 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition VF
Selling price
900 £
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 29, 1910
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 29, 1910
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

