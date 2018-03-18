Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 . Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 6055 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
21885 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition VF
Selling price
900 £
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
