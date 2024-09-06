Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 24683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)