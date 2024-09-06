Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 24683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

