Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 38,80 - 39,46 g
  • Diameter 47 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
