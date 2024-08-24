Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Roubles 1726 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
