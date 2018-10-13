Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) SP62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (9) RNGA (2)