Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,573)
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,1151 oz) 3,5812 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - October 10, 2018
Seller MS67
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

