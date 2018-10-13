Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search