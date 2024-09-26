Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" without dots (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" without dots

Obverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ "СПБ" without dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ "СПБ" without dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,1507 oz) 4,6875 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search