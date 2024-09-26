Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" without dots (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" without dots
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 6,25 g
- Pure silver (0,1507 oz) 4,6875 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
