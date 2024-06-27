Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6378 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7055 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
