Polupoltinnik 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6378 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (47) VF (65) F (5) VG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (8) VF35 (11) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) F15 (1) F12 (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)

