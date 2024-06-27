Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1739 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polupoltinnik 1739 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,280

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6378 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7055 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

