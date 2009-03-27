Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head" with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,500,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
