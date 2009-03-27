Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head" with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,500,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
45600 $
Price in auction currency 45600 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

