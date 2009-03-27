Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head" with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,500,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)