Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1892 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 24,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
