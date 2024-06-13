Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1892 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 24,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
