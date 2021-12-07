25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (6) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) PF63 (1) Service ННР (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (2)

New York Sale (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)