Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
4705 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 2301 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

