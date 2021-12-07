Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
4705 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 2301 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search