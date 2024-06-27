Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,035,037
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
