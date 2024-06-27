Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,035,037

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
