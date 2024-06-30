Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,835,062

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the RND auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 57000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Schulman - June 21, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

