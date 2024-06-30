Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,835,062
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the RND auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (6)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 57000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search