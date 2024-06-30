15 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the RND auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (41) AU (10) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (12) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (22) ННР (4) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (8)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (6)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)