Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
