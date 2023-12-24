Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
