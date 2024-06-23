15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (18) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (8) NGC (10)

