Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,470,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (3)
- NIKO (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10468 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
582 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search