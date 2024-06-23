Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,470,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10468 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
582 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

