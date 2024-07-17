Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 499,511
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,207,586. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
