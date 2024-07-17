Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 499,511

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,207,586. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1885 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
