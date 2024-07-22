Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 704,151
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
