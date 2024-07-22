Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 704,151

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

