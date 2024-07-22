Rouble 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (48) AU (56) XF (39) VF (5) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) F15 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (23) ННР (3) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (28)

AURORA (31)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Empire (13)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (3)

Künker (7)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (12)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)