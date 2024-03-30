Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 (Russia, Alexander III)
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 7502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3560 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 167000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search