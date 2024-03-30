Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 7502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3560 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 167000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

