Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1882 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 7502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

