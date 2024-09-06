Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russian coins price guide
Alexander III
3 Kopeks
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russian coins price guide
Alexander III
3 Kopeks
Pattern coins 3 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia
3 Kopeks 1882 Pattern
Year
Mark
Description
Bitkin
Sales
Sales
1882
R2
0
39
