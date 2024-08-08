Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4326 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3379 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1885 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search