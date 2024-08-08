3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

