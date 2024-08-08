Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4326 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3379 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search