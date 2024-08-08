Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (566)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1894 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12175 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5439 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
