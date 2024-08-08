Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1894 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Russia 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1894 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

