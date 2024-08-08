Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,114

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1886 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
29164 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14016 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2019
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search