10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1886 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (24) AU (9) XF (10) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF65 (8) PF63 (2) PF60 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) Service RNGA (6) NGC (12) PCGS (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (4)

Bolaffi (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Künker (8)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)