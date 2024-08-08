Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1886 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,114
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1886 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
29164 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14016 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
