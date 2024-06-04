Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,824,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

