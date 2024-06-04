Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,824,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
