Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1881

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1881 СПБ 13,824,000 - 0 43
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III All Russian coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search