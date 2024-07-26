Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,271,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (13)
- BAC (15)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search