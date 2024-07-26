Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,271,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (13)
  • BAC (15)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 392 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

