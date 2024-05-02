Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
