Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

