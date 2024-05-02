1 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

